Holiday special train to Agartala

South Western Railway will run holiday special superfast trains between Bengaluru and Agartala.

The train will have 20 coaches with 18 AC 3-Tier coaches, two luggage-cum-brake vans with generator. Being a special train, it has a fare of 1.3 times the normal fare.

Train No 05488 Agartala-Bengaluru Cantonment Special Express will run from Agartala on July 31, while Train No 05487 Bengaluru Cantonment-Agartala Special Express will run from Bengaluru Cantonment on August 3.

It will pass through Ambasa, Dharmanagar, New Karimganj, Badarpur, New Halflong, Guwahati, Kamakhya, New Bongaigaon, New Jalpaiguri, Kishanganj, Malda Town, Rampur Halt, Dankuni, Andul, Kharagpur, Bhadrakh, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Berhampur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Duvvada, Vijayawada, Perambur, Katpadi and Whitefield.

Bridges replaced

Railway officials have replaced two British-era stone masonry bridges with modern RCC boxes in the Bengaluru division.

Officials worked overnight to replace two stone masonry in the Bengaluru-Jolarpettai section of Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway.

These two bridges have been replaced with RCC boxes, in the last two days. They are expected to provide stability, safety and strength for the track which passes upon the bridges.