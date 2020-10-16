Holiday on polling day

Bengaluru

16 October 2020 01:40 IST

The State government has announced a holiday on November 3 under the Negotiable Instruments Act in Sira and Rajarajeshwarinagar Assembly constituencies where byelections are scheduled.

An order said that all government offices, educational institutions, trade, and businesses would be closed to allow people to cast their vote. Similarly, arrangements have to be made for those who are registered voters in these constituencies but work outside, to participate in the election process.

