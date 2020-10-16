Karnataka

Holiday on polling day

The State government has announced a holiday on November 3 under the Negotiable Instruments Act in Sira and Rajarajeshwarinagar Assembly constituencies where byelections are scheduled.

An order said that all government offices, educational institutions, trade, and businesses would be closed to allow people to cast their vote. Similarly, arrangements have to be made for those who are registered voters in these constituencies but work outside, to participate in the election process.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 16, 2020 1:40:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/holiday-on-polling-day/article32866600.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY