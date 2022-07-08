Holiday in Kerur today in view of bandh call

The Bagalkot district administration has announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in Kerur town in Badami taluk on Saturday, in view of the bandh called by Hindutva organisations.

Hindu Jagarana Vedike and other organisations have called for a bandh in protest against the attack on two of its members in a recent group clash in the town.

As many as four people were injured in the clash. Angry mobs set fire to some push carts and a few vehicles following a fight between two groups.

Tahsildar J.B. Majjagi has clamped prohibitory orders in Kerur town till the night of Saturday.