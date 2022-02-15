Karnataka

Holiday for three colleges in Shivamogga district on February 16

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Selvamani R. has declared a holiday for three colleges in the district on Wednesday in view of the recent incidents over the dress code row.

The Government First Grade College at Bapuji Nagar, Government PU College on B.H. Road in Shivamogga city, and Government PU College in Sagar would remain closed on Wednesday. Protests over the hijab controversy had turned violent in these colleges last week. A student had hoisted a saffron flag on the premises of the Government First Grade College at Bapuji Nagar.

The district administration has clamped prohibitory orders in a 200-m radius around all schools and colleges in the district up to 9 p.m. on February 19 under Section 144 of the Cr.PC.


