Holiday for some schools in Belagavi today, tomorrow

The district administration has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in some taluks of Belagavi district due to heavy rain.

All anganwadis, schools in Gokak and Mudalgi taluks will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday.

And, schools will remain closed in select villages like Sidnal, Hunnaragi, Kunnur, Mamadapur KL, Barawad and Karadaga in Nippani taluk, Sankeshwar, Hosur and Badakundri villages of Hukkeri taluk, Jugool, Shapur, Mangavati, Krishna Kittoor, Katral and Banajwad villages in Kagwad taluk and Ingali, Janwada, Kallol and Ankali villages in Chikkodi taluk.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan has issued an order declaring the holiday.

