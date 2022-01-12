Belagavi

12 January 2022 00:59 IST

Deputy Commissioner of Vijayapura P. Sunil Kumar has announced a holiday for schools in the district after 32 students of different schools tested positive for COVID-19. Schools in the district will remain closed until further orders.

Meanwhile, as many as 80 students and 10 staff of the Kittur Rani Channamma Residential School for Girls tested positive for COVID-19, officials said in Belagavi on Tuesday.

All of them have been asked to stay isolated in the hostel. No one is in hospital, Education Department officers said. Offline classes are being conducted for SSLC and PU. But the lower level classes are being held in the online mode.

Advertising

Advertising

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Shashikanth Muniyal said that samples of 102 students from among the 600 students have been taken.