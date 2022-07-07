Holiday for schools in Shivamogga today due to heavy rain
This applies to all primary and high schools in Shivamogga as many parts of the district have been receiving heavy rainfall
Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Selvamani R. has declared a holiday for schools in the district on Thursday due to heavy rains in the district.
The DC had declared a holiday for schools only in Thirthahalli, Hosanagar and Sagar taluk in an order issued on Wednesday evening. However, he extended the order for schools in the remaining Sorab, Shikaripur, Bhadravathi and Shivamogga taluks as well on Thursday morning.
This applies to all primary and high schools in the district. Many parts of the district have been receiving heavy rainfall. The inflow into reservoirs has been on the rise. Tunga dam at Gajanur is full and 45,939 cusecs of water is being released through crest gates as of 8 am on Thursday.
