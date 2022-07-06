Holiday for schools in Sagar, Thirthahalli, Hosanagar on July 7
Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Selvamani R. has extended holiday for schools in Thirthahalli, Sagar and Hosanagar taluks by one more day. All primary schools and high schools in the three taluks will remain closed on Thursday as well.
The three taluks have been receiving heavy rainfall. There is a warning of very heavy rainfall tomorrow as well.
