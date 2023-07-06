Holiday for schools in Kodagu as monsoon gains vigour

July 06, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - MYSURU

All schools and anganwadis in Kodagu will remain closed on Friday as a precautionary measure in view of the incessant rains across the district.

A communique was issued by Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu Venkat Raja. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said monsoon was vigorous and active over south interior Karnataka with very heavy rainfall of 120 mm reported in Bhagamandala during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Thursday.

The IMD has forecast heavy rains at isolated places over Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, and Kodagu district on July 7 and 8.

Though the monsoon progression into Kodagu has been slow, the last 72 hours has shown some traction with moderate to heavy rains in the Cauvery catchment areas.

The cumulative rainfall since the advent of South West Monsoon since June 1 till date is below normal in Kodagu (-79%), Mysuru (-40%), Mandya (-23%), Hassan (-63%), and Chamarajanagar (-32%).

But the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday saw Kodagu registering 58.12 mm of rainfall and this has been the trend since the past few days shoring up hopes of monsoon gaining vigour.

Apart from Bhagamandala (120 mm), heavy rains were also recorded at Sampaje (98.5 mm), Shantalli (100 mm), Madikeri Kasaba (54.20 mm), Napoklu (76.40 mm), Virajpet (68.4 mm), Hudikeri (53.3 mm), Srimangala (59.4 mm), Ponnampet (50 mm), and Ammathi (50 mm). Rains have also lashed other places like Suntikoppa, Kushalnagar, and Kodlipet.

The inflow into the Harangi reservoir was at the rate of 1,557 cusecs and the inflow is expected to increase owing to the current spell of rains in the next few days.

