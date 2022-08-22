Holiday for schools in Belagavi after leopard sighted near golf course

A team of over 200 police and forest officers has been searching for the leopard since it was first seen in Jadhav Nagar in Belagavi on August 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: BADIGER PK

Education Department declared a holiday for 22 schools in the military camp area in Belagavi, in north Karnataka, after a leopard was seen crossing Club Road in the morning on August 22.

A video shot on a mobile phone by two bus drivers of a leopard crossing Club Road near the military camp area was shared widely on social media. The wild animal ran for nearly 200 metres on the sidewalk, on the left side of the golf course, before crossing over to the other side of the road, between Gandhi Circle and Vanita Vidyalaya ground.

Leopard sighted in Belagavi This video was shot on a mobile phone by two bus drivers who saw the leopard crossing Club Road near the military camp, in Belagavi on August 22, 2022.

The video drew a quick response from the Education Department. Deputy Director of Public Instruction Basavaraj Nalatwad issued a note to schools to remain closed. However, some schools had opened by the time the note was issued. Parents were asked to come to the schools and pick up their children.

Forest officials reached the spot and were searching for pug marks.

