Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegade has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the district in view of heavy rains.

The DC, in a communication to the media on July 18 morning, said the schools, colleges and angawadi centres will remain closed on the day.

Many parts of the district received heavy rains throughout the night on July 17. The inflow to reservoirs has been increasing. Many roads in the rural areas have been submerged.