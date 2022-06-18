Holiday for colleges in vicinity of PM route

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city on June 20, and his participation in several events, the higher education institutions located in the proximity of his travel route have been asked to declare a holiday for security reasons.

C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, said that a Government Order to this effect was issued on Saturday.

This will be applicable to higher educational institutions in the vicinity of IISc., Goraguntepalya, CMTI, Ring Road, Dr. Rajkumar Memorial flyover, Laggere bridge, Nayandahalli, Mysuru Road R.V. College, Nagarabavi, Sumanahalli flyover, MEI junction, Govardhan Talkies, Yeshwanthpur, and Jakkur Aerodrome route.