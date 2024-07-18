GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Holiday extended for schools in Kodagu

Updated - July 18, 2024 07:43 pm IST

Published - July 18, 2024 07:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

With no respite from rain and IMD issuing a red alert for Friday, schools and colleges across Kodagu will remain closed as a precautionary measure. The anganwadi centers will also remain shut as the coffee land has been battered by heavy rains over the last few days, affecting the normal life.

Deputy Commissioner Venkataraja continued the holiday for schools and colleges as a precaution in view of heavy downpour. The Cauvery river is flowing above the danger mark in most places and roads are being flooded due to heavy rains and overflowing streams.

The schools and colleges have remained closed since the last few days after the monsoon became active and rains continued to lash the district. There is a forecast of rains in the next few days and the district administration has advised precautions.

