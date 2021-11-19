Holiday declared for schools due to rains

As rains continue to batter Mysuru district, holiday has been declared for schools on Saturday.

In a release here, the office of the Deputy Director of Public Instruction in Mysuru said holiday has been declared for the government, aided, and unaided schools besides the central schools in view of incessant rains.

The holiday has been declared with the condition that the schools have to function full day the next Saturday to compensate for loss of classes.

With rains wreaking havoc in Chamarajanagar, the district administration has declared holiday for two days for schools starting Friday. Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal announced holiday for all primary and high schools across the district on Friday and Saturday.

In Mandya too

The district administration in Mandya has also declared holiday for schools on Saturday. Several parts of the district are in the grip of rains with K.R. Pet, Pandavapura, and Srirangapatna taluks recording heavy showers in the last few days.

There are reports of collapse of several houses in the district following incessant rains.