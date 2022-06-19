Holiday declared by many educational institutions ahead of PM’s visit 

While some have been directed to remain closed by the Education Department, some took the call on their own keeping security concerns and the traffic situation in mind

Many educational institutions will be closed on Monday on account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru. While some have been directed to remain closed by the Education Department, some took the call on their own keeping security concerns and the traffic situation in mind.

A holiday has been declared on Monday for all the students and teaching and non-teaching faculty members of the Jnanabharathi campus of Bangalore University (BU) as the PM will inaugurate Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School Economics (BASE).

The Education Department has also declared a one-day holiday to a total of 22 schools along the routes that will be taken by the Prime Minister. The holiday on Monday has been announced for the staff and students of all the government, aided and private primary and high schools from Kengeri Upanagara to Kommaghatta and within the wards of Pattanagere, Jnanabharathi and Kumbalagodu cluster. The circular says that the compensation for this holiday can be balanced on one of the other holidays in the coming days.

On Saturday, BU had also announced holidays for 64 UG and PG colleges which come under its ambit on June 20 citing possible traffic jams and other security reasons in the backdrop of Modi’s visit. Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwathnarayan also said on Twitter, “As PM Narendra Modi is coming to Bengaluru for a number of programmes, holidays have been announced for select colleges in the city in view of traffic congestion and his security.”

While the government has announced the holiday for select institutions, some private schools in and around Kengeri and Mysuru Road have declared holidays by themselves, expecting traffic snarls in that part of the city. “Dear parents, Due to PM Narendra Modi’s visit tomorrow and official programs in and around Kengeri, there will be no movement of public transport. Hence, all classes from 1-12 will stay suspended on June 20. It will be compensated soon,” stated a message sent to parents from a private school in Kengeri.