Holiday declared at educational institutions on Monday on account of PM Modi’s visit

A view of Bangalore University’s Jnanabharathi campus, off Bangalore-Mysore road. File. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

June 19, 2022 12:23 IST

A holiday has also been declared at many higher educational institutions which are in proximity to the Prime Minister’s travel route

On account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru to inaugurate Dr B. R. Ambedkar School Economics (BASE) within the premises of Bengaluru University (BU), a holiday has been declared on Monday for all the students and teaching and non-teaching faculty members of the Jnanabharathi campus (of BU). Similarly, the Department of Education has also declared a one-day holiday to a total of 22 schools along the routes which will be taken by the Prime Minister.

The holiday on Monday has been announced for the staff and students of all the government, aided and private primary and high schools from Kengeri Upanagara to Kommaghatta and within the wards of Pattanagere, Jnanabharathi and Kumbalagodu cluster. The circular says that the compensation for this holiday can be claimed on one of the other holidays in the coming days.

List of institutions where a holiday has been declared

Carmel Public School

Government Model Primary School, Kengeri

Government Urdu Higher Primary School, Kengeri

New St Annas English School, Kengeri

Holy Child English School

Shankaracharya Vidyapeetha

Mother’s Millenium School

Vidyabharathi School

SJR Public School

Sri Bandeshwara Swami School

Roman Kinto School

Government Higher Primary School, Kommaghatta

Government Urdu Higher Primary School, Beedi Karmikara Colony

Government High School, Kengeri (RMSI)

Government Urdu High School, Kengeri

PNJP School, PNJP High School and PU College

Priyadarshini College

Radhakrishna School

Sheshadripuram College

Surana College, Kengeri

Government High School, Kengeri

Government PU College, Kengeri