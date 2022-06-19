Karnataka

Holiday declared at educational institutions on Monday on account of PM Modi’s visit

A view of Bangalore University’s Jnanabharathi campus, off Bangalore-Mysore road. File. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar
Staff Reporter Bengaluru: June 19, 2022 12:23 IST
Updated: June 19, 2022 12:23 IST

On account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru to inaugurate Dr B. R. Ambedkar School Economics (BASE) within the premises of Bengaluru University (BU), a holiday has been declared on Monday for all the students and teaching and non-teaching faculty members of the Jnanabharathi campus (of BU). Similarly, the Department of Education has also declared a one-day holiday to a total of 22 schools along the routes which will be taken by the Prime Minister. 

The holiday on Monday has been announced for the staff and students of all the government, aided and private primary and high schools from Kengeri Upanagara to Kommaghatta and within the wards of Pattanagere, Jnanabharathi and Kumbalagodu cluster. The circular says that the compensation for this holiday can be claimed on one of the other holidays in the coming days.  

Advertisement
Advertisement

A holiday has also been declared at many higher educational institutions which are in proximity to the Prime Minister’s travel route.  

List of institutions where a holiday has been declared 

Carmel Public School 

Government Model Primary School, Kengeri 

Government Urdu Higher Primary School, Kengeri 

New St Annas English School, Kengeri 

Holy Child English School 

Shankaracharya Vidyapeetha 

Mother’s Millenium School 

Vidyabharathi School 

SJR Public School 

Sri Bandeshwara Swami School 

Roman Kinto School 

Government Higher Primary School, Kommaghatta 

Government Urdu Higher Primary School, Beedi Karmikara Colony 

Government High School, Kengeri (RMSI) 

Government Urdu High School, Kengeri 

PNJP School, PNJP High School and PU College 

Priyadarshini College 

Radhakrishna School 

Sheshadripuram College 

Surana College, Kengeri 

Government High School, Kengeri 

Government PU College, Kengeri 

Related Topics
Bangalore
Karnataka
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
education
school
Read more...