Holi revelry somewhat subdued in Belagavi

Belagavi

10 March 2020 19:17 IST

Ranga Pachamani was celebrated as part of Holi in many parts of Belagavi city on Tuesday, though the intensity of the revelry seemed subdued due to the threat of COVID-19.

Two public celebrations sponsored by legislators, that attracted a large number of participants, were cancelled. MLAs Abhay Patil cancelled Holi Milan that was usually held at the Vaccine Depot Grounds, while Lakshmi Hebbalkar cancelled “Womania” that she used to organise for women at the Belagavi Club.

They released video messages to their followers saying that they were cancelling the events.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Patil said that he was doing so as he had a responsibility to society and Ms. Hebbalkar advised people to stay safe and adopt hygienic habits to avoid COVID-19 infections. Both the leaders promised gala celebrations next year.

But the celebrations went on as usual in most places of the city, including Chavat Galli, Tilakwadi, Pangul Galli and other areas.

At the Ashwathama temple in Pangul Galli in the old city, holi-playing youth participated in the Deergha Danda ritual. They were sprayed with clean water by the devotees.

The police had made elaborate security arrangements across the city to ensure peaceful celebrations.

In some places, including Shahapur and Junne Belgaum, the Ranga Panchami celebrations will be held on Saturday.