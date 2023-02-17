ADVERTISEMENT

Holenarsipur TMC officers attempting to disrupt Congress rally, alleges Shreyas Patel

February 17, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leaders of Holenarsipur taluk have alleged that the officers of the Town Municipal Council were trying to stop the party’s Prajadhwani programme, scheduled for March 1, by denying the permission granted earlier.

Shreyas Patel, a former ZP member and Congress leader, said in a press conference in Hassan on Friday that the party had sought TMC’s permission to hold the Prajadhwani rally on the premises of the open theatre in the town. “We submitted the application on February 14. The officers granted permission. However, a day later, they told us that the place had already been granted for a cricket tournament on the same day. The officers have come under pressure from JD(S) leaders to end our programme,” he alleged.

Mr. Patel said that the Congress would hold the programme as per the schedule. If there were any untoward incidents during the programme, former Minister H.D. Revanna, and Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna should take the blame, he said.

Shreyas Patel, the grandson of late Minister G. Puttaswamy Gowda, is one of the Congress aspirants running from Holenarsipur in the upcoming Assembly elections.

