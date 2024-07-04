The officers of Holenarasipur taluk in Hassan district of Karnataka rescued a family from Odisha that was forced to work as bonded labourers in a brick-making unit at Jodi Gubbi on July 2.

Mukhardach Putel, 35, his wife Urmila Putel, 27, Varshitha, 11, and Raju, 5, were rescued by officials. The family belongs to Balangir district in Odisha. They had come to Mandya three years ago in search of a job. After working in a brick-making unit in Mandya for a few days, they shifted to Jodi Gubbi. They had been offered jobs and an advance of ₹17,000 by Sathish, who runs a brick-making unit in the village.

According to Mukhardach Putel, Sathish promised a payment of ₹800 for making 1,000 bricks a day. Sathish provided shelter to the family and supplied ingredients to cook. However, the family has not been paid for the last three years. Besides that, the family members were not allowed to move freely and were never allowed to visit their native place.

The officers of Holenarasipur taluk learnt about their plight through social media. Tahsildar K.K. Krishnamurthy and other officials went to the village and rescued the family, which was shifted to the post-metric hostel of the Social Welfare Department at Ambedkar Nagar in Holenarasipur.

A complaint has been registered against Sathish at Halli Mysuru Police Station.

Holenarasipur Tahsildar K.K. Krishnamurthy told The Hindu, “A case has been booked against the employer. Besides that, I have sent a report to the Assistant Commissioner, along with their statements. There was no case of child labour, as only the parents were made to work. The Deputy Commissioner is expected to issue a release order. After completing the procedures, the family will be sent back to their native place.”

The officer stated that the family did not have the documents necessary to open a bank account. “We are making arrangements to open a bank account for them. They will get the compensation amount,” he said.

