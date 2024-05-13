ADVERTISEMENT

Holenarasipur court sends Devaraje Gowda to police custody

Published - May 13, 2024 08:22 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A Holenarasipur Court has remanded BJP leader G. Devaraje Gowda, facing charges of sexual assault, to police custody for three days from Tuesday.

Holenarasipur Police had moved the court seeking his custody for interrogation. The court accepted their plea and granted the custody. The police will take him from the district jail at Hassan on Tuesday.

Mr. Devaraje Gowda was arrested on May 11 based on a complaint filed by a lady in Holenarasipur. He had been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

Devaraje Gowda, who contested for Holenarasipur assembly seat during the assembly polls in 2023, had claimed that he possessed video and photo content related to JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna. However, the content was leaked by unknown people ahead of Lok Sabha polls. He blamed Congress leaders for the leak and circulation of the objectionable content.

