Hold monsoon session in Belagavi, govt. urged

The former member of the Rajya Sabha and KLE Society Chairman Prabhakar Kore has demanded that the State government hold the monsoon session of the State legislature at the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi. He also demanded that successive governments hold sessions for at least 30 days a year in Belagavi.

People of the region are unhappy about the government failing to hold sessions for the last two or three years. The main objective of holding sessions here is to discuss issues related to North Karnataka. It is sad that the government has failed to hold sessions, he said.

KLE Society had organised one such legislature session on its premises even before the Suvarna Soudha was built. Following this, there were demands that Belagavi should be made the second capital of the State and that offices of senior State-level officers be shifted to Belagavi. The spirit behind this effort should be preserved and sessions should be held here, he said.

Mr. Kore recalled the efforts of Janata Dal (S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy and Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in sanctioning ₹400 crore to build the Suvarna Soudha. He lamented that it was ironical, however, that the the original objective has been forgotten. The sessions were shorter and the attendance of legislators was low. It seemed as though legislators were using sessions to go on tours of nearby places.

The government should take up construction of a legislators home complex, a functional canteen in the Suvarna Soudha and an officials quarters to ensure regular conduct of legislature sessions here, he said.