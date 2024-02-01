Hold Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in first week of June, CM tells Parishat

February 01, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - BENGALURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed the authorities concerned to organise the 87th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, scheduled to be held in Mandya, in the first week of June.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, who presided over a meeting in Bengaluru on Thursday to take stock of the preparations for the literary meet, suggested that the Sahitya Sammelana should be organised in a “meaningful” rather than “grand” manner, amidst drought. Parishat president Mahesh Joshi submitted a memorandum to him seeking grant of ₹30 crore for organising the event.

Mr. Joshi informed the Chief Minister that the three-day conclave would feature various events, including jatha of Kannada chariot, felicitation to 87 achievers, and symposiums on issues related to Kannada.

Mandya district in-charge Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy and Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi were present.

