‘Hold grievance meeting for persons with disability’

YADGIR

12 November 2020 21:56 IST

The Karnataka Vikalachetanara Hakkugala Okkoota, an organisation working for the welfare for persons with disability, has urged the district administration to conduct district-level grievance meeting in Yadgir to discuss the problems concerning persons with disability.

Sanganagowda Dhanareddy, regional president of the organisation, who led a delegation and submitted a memorandum to the authorities concerned, said that despite a government order to hold such grievance meetings once in three months, the district administration has not conducted such meetings for persons with disability to discuss their problems and find solutions to them. He urged the authorities concerned to convene such a meeting immediately.

He demanded that the norms laid down by the State government with regard to reserving 5 % grants every year by local bodies for the welfare of persons with disabilities be adhered to. Also, houses should be allotted to such people under the various housing schemes, as per legal provisions, he said.

Basavaraj Bannatti, district president, Malappa Pujari, Devindrappa Natikar, Ramesh Kudlur, Basavaraj Sandhimani, Raghavendra Telaginamani and others were present.