Hold gram sabha on shifting Gurjapur village to a higher place, says Savadi

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi talking to officials on shifting Gurjapur village during his visit to a bridge-cum-barrage on Monday.

YADGIR

20 October 2020 00:37 IST

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi has said that Assistant Commissioner of Raichur Santosh K. has been asked to conduct gram sabha in Gurjapur village in Raichur taluk and collect the opinion of people and submit a detailed report on a permanent resolution as the village is being submerged every time there is floods in the Krishna and the Bhima.

After visiting Gurjapur Bridge-cum-Barrage on Monday, Mr. Savadi, who is also district in-charge of Raichur, said that there is a difference of opinion among residents on shifting the village to the higher place. Therefore, the Assistant Commissioner has been asked to conduct a gram sabha to find a permanent solution to the problem.

“Residents in villages, including Gurjapur, Arasinagi, D. Dongarapur, Atkur and Burdipad, are facing problems every time there is floods,” he said and asked officials to find a solution.

Officials of the Agriculture, Horticulture and Revenue departments have been directed to conduct a joint survey to assess the loss owing to floods, the Deputy Chief Minister said and added that compensation will be distributed based on the assessment report. Getting information from officials about rehabilitation centres already established, he said that the lack of basic needs in such centres had forced people not to shift to the centres. Officials have a bigger responsibility in convincing the people of Gurjapur of the need to go to a safer place, he added.

Mr. Savadi also inspected flood affected land in Gurjapur and Karekal villages.

Raja Amareshwar Naik, MP, Shivaraj Patil, MLA, Laxmikanth Reddy, CEO, Prakash Nikam, Superintendent of Police, Durgesh, Additional Deputy Commissioner, and others were present.