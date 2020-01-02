Hold either winter or budget session in Belagavi: Basavaraj Horatti

Following reports of the government deciding to stop holding the Legislative session at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, Basavaraj Horatti, former Minister and MLC, has urged Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to reconsider this decision.

In a letter to Mr. Yediyurappa, Mr. Horatti has also suggested holding either the winter session or the budget session of the State legislature in Belagavi to debate the issues of north Karnataka.

He said that the government has been holding the session in Belagavi since the Suvarna Vidhan Soudha was constructed.

“However, it is learnt that the government has decided to hold the entire winter session at Bengaluru this year from February 17 to 21. This apart, the government has decided to hold the budget session in Bengaluru itself also.”

‘NK issues’

Earlier, the government came with the idea of setting up the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha at Belagavi to devote more time on issues concerning north Karnataka.

“This time, several serious issues like the trouble in border areas, dispute over the Mahadayi river water sharing, delay in disbursement of flood relief compensation and others have cropped up and they need to be discussed in length. Therefore, the government should arrange for holding either the winter or the budget session at Belagavi,” he said.