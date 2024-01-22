Hokkaido University delegates visit Mysore Varsity

January 22, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - MYSURU

Delegates from Hokkaido University, Japan visited the University of Mysore and held a meeting with the Vice-Chancellor, N.K. Lokanath recently.

The delegation included Ogasawara (Professor, Faculty of Health Science), Teruo Sone (Dean, Graduate School of Global Food Resources), and Siddabasavegowda (Faculty of Health Sciences).

They discussed about the future action of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two universities.

A few decisions are taken during the meeting.

The MoU between Hokkaido University and University of Mysore will continue for strengthening the academic programmes like dual degree, exchange programs for students, research scholars and faculty members and joint research projects.

K.S. Rangappa, Ambassador, Hokkaido University coordinated the meeting, and the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Lokanath presided over the meeting. Prof. Chandranaik and Prof. M.N. Kumar were present.