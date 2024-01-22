GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hokkaido University delegates visit Mysore Varsity

January 22, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Delegates from Hokkaido University, Japan visited the University of Mysore and held a meeting with the Vice-Chancellor, N.K. Lokanath recently.

The delegation included Ogasawara (Professor, Faculty of Health Science), Teruo Sone (Dean, Graduate School of Global Food Resources), and Siddabasavegowda (Faculty of Health Sciences).

They discussed about the future action of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two universities.

A few decisions are taken during the meeting.

The MoU between Hokkaido University and University of Mysore will continue for strengthening the academic programmes like dual degree, exchange programs for students, research scholars and faculty members and joint research projects.

K.S. Rangappa, Ambassador, Hokkaido University coordinated the meeting, and the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Lokanath presided over the meeting. Prof. Chandranaik and Prof. M.N. Kumar were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.