ADVERTISEMENT

HOGR’s Xplore a travel series to redefines food discovery 

Published - June 13, 2024 11:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

HOGR, a food discovery app that simplifies what to eat and where to eat, has taken its next step offline with thelaunch of the Xplore travel series. With Xplore, HOGR aims to introduce people to cuisines and cultures through unique experiences. HOGR sets its sights on uncovering hidden gems, feasting on the region’s traditions, and building an even tighter-knit community of food lovers. 

Jugul Thachery, Founder and CEO of HOGR, said, “At HOGR, we see food as an adventure best shared with people around us. Food discovery isn’t just what we do; it’s who we are. Our mission is to transform the very idea of social eating, and Xplore is an extension of this thought process.” 

“Xplore is all about celebrating community, culture, and cuisine, making every meal an experience in itself. It is to make food discovery fair, fun, and accessible. Unlike other platforms, HOGR gives food lovers curated options upfront, turning every meal into an exciting surprise. The amazing response to our first-ever Xplore shows that we are on the right track and looking forward to curating many such experiences on the app and offline,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

food / food

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US