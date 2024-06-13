HOGR’s Xplore a travel series to redefines food discovery 

HOGR, a food discovery app that simplifies what to eat and where to eat, has taken its next step offline with thelaunch of the Xplore travel series. With Xplore, HOGR aims to introduce people to cuisines and cultures through unique experiences. HOGR sets its sights on uncovering hidden gems, feasting on the region’s traditions, and building an even tighter-knit community of food lovers.

Jugul Thachery, Founder and CEO of HOGR, said, “At HOGR, we see food as an adventure best shared with people around us. Food discovery isn’t just what we do; it’s who we are. Our mission is to transform the very idea of social eating, and Xplore is an extension of this thought process.”

“Xplore is all about celebrating community, culture, and cuisine, making every meal an experience in itself. It is to make food discovery fair, fun, and accessible. Unlike other platforms, HOGR gives food lovers curated options upfront, turning every meal into an exciting surprise. The amazing response to our first-ever Xplore shows that we are on the right track and looking forward to curating many such experiences on the app and offline,” he added.