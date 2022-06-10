Hockey players felicitated  

Five hockey players who trained at the Sports Authority of India Training Centre, Madikeri and represented the State in the 12 th Hockety Senior Women’s National Championship, were felicitated by the local authorities recently.

They represented Karnataka at the event held in Bhopal in May and scripted history by winning the silver medal after a gap of 33 years.

The players were S.P. Likitha, Leelavathi B. Koppad, H.G. Dhanushree, B.A. Shaya Kaveramma and K.A. Deepthi. The authorities said in addition, two ex-atheltes Pooja and Nisha from SAI Training Centre, Madikeri, were also in the team.

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner B.C.Satish praised the performance of the girls in the tournament and said that they were models for other athletes and sportspersons and a source of inspiration to perform better.

He said they should raise the bar higher and strive for greater achievements and promised all facilities and assistance to the SAI Training Centre to ensure high performance at both national and international levels.

Superintendent of Police M.A. Aiyappa said practice makes a person perfect and player should give their best to shore up their performance in future tournaments as well. He said one could achieve perfection and victory in any field provided one was committed and passionate about it. Kodagu ZP CEO Bhanvar Singh Meena said Kodagu was known to patronise hockey and advised the youth and the players to practice, participate in more tournaments and make themselves eligible to represent the country in international tournaments like the Olympics, Common Wealth Games etc.

Offficials of the training centre including Mini Unniraj, in-charge of the Centre, C.U. Rani, Assistant, Komala, hockey coach, were among those present.