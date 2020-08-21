Hoax threat call accused wanted to become famous, says police chief

Vasanth Sherigar (33), the farm labourer who was arrested on Thursday for allegedly making a threat call about placing an explosive substance at the Mangaluru International Airport, has told police that he was inspired by the person arrested in January on charges of placing an explosive substance at the airport, Commissioner of Police Vikash Kumar Vikash said here on Friday.

“Vasanth told us that the accused (Aditya Rao), who had been arrested in January, got good publicity (for his act). Vasanth too wanted to become famous. This is the background,” Mr. Vikash told reporters. The police have taken a serious view of Vasanth’s action that concerns safety and security of the airport. He has been arrested for offences punishable under provisions of Indian Penal Code and Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act 1982.

“The person who wants to become famous (in such a dubious way) cannot be mentally unsound,” Mr. Vikash said to another question and added that it will be unfair to call a person unsound without a medical certificate.

Earlier, Aditya Rao (37) had been arrested on January 20. The city police have filed a chargesheet against Rao.

Mr. Vikash said Vasanth, who has studied till Class 8, was active in using smartphones. He worked for about three years in some hotels in Bengaluru before moving to a hotel in Udupi. Following the lockdown, Vasanth started cultivating his ancestral farm land in Mudrady of Karkala taluk in Udupi district. Vasanth got the number of former Director of Airport M.R. Vasudeva on Google and called the latter on Wednesday (August 19) to inform about placing of an explosive substance. “We are investigating whether he attempted such acts earlier,” he said.