Hoax caller arrested

July 10, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Shivaji Nagar police on Monday arrested a 37-year-old man from Maharashtra who made a hoax call to the police control room claiming that a bomb has been planted in a mosque on last Wednesday.

Following the lead from a mobile phone tower location, a team of police tracked down the accused and managed to pin him down in Maharashtra.

Bhimashankar Guled, DCP, East Division, said that the accused Syed Khazi Mohammed Anwarulla, used to collect donations for the madrasa at various mosques in and around the city. On Tuesday, he went to Masjid-e-Azam, a mosque situated in Shivajinagar for collecting donations and asked the management for a place to sleep in the mosque. Since there was no provision in the mosque to allow visitors to stay, the management refused. Heated arguments ensued between the accused and the management following which he left in a huff.

The accused boarded the bus to Karnool and upon reaching Chikkaballapura, he made a hoax call from his mobile to the control room in a fit of rage to take revenge on the mosque management. Soon after receiving the message the police swung into action, not only Masjid-e-Azam but also other mosques in the area were also sanitized by the anti-sabotage teams, Mr. Guled, said.

After confirming that it was a hoax call, the police registered a suo motu case, tracked down the accused and arrested him. The police have checked the background of the accused and found that he has no criminal history and made a hoax call to seek revenge, a police officer, said.

The accused has been booked under Section 505 (for circulating any statement or report containing rumour or alarming news with intent to create or promote, or which is likely to create or promote, on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste or community or any other ground whatsoever, feelings of enmity, hatred) against the accused and the courtremanded him into judicial custody.

