Hoax bomb threat: Police, dog squad rush to Belagavi airport in Bengaluru’s Sambra

Published - October 20, 2024 03:27 pm IST - Belagavi

A case has been registered in the Marihal police station

The Hindu Bureau

Police use sniffer dogs to search the facilities at the Belagavi airport, in Sambra, on October 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

Police rushed to the Belagavi airport at Sambra after the airport director S. Thiagarajan received an email indicating a bomb threat on Sunday (October 20, 2024.) Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rohan Jagadeesh said the email was found to be a hoax.

“However, the whole airport was checked thoroughly. Nothing has been found. The email is a hoax. Investigation to ascertain the sender is under way,’‘ the DCP said.

Police personnel were stationed at all the gates and the entry and exit points. They checked the premises for any baggage or other stuff that looked suspicious. Members of the district canine squad were deployed at the site. They sniffed their way across various facilities including the passenger lounge, administrative wing, the runway and air control stations.

A police officer said the internet protocol address had indicated that the email had originated from Chennai. “Other activities of the airport were disrupted for a few minutes,’‘ police said. “Several airports across the country have received bomb threats. All of them have been hoax incidents,’‘ the police officer said.

Mr. Thiagarajan gave all the details to the police officers about the incident. A case has been registered in the Marihal police station.

