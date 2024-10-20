GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hoax bomb threat: Police, dog squad rush to Belagavi airport in Bengaluru’s Sambra

A case has been registered in the Marihal police station

Published - October 20, 2024 03:27 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Police use sniffer dogs to search the facilities at the Belagavi airport, in Sambra, on October 20, 2024.

Police use sniffer dogs to search the facilities at the Belagavi airport, in Sambra, on October 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

Police rushed to the Belagavi airport at Sambra after the airport director S. Thiagarajan received an email indicating a bomb threat on Sunday (October 20, 2024.) Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rohan Jagadeesh said the email was found to be a hoax.

“However, the whole airport was checked thoroughly. Nothing has been found. The email is a hoax. Investigation to ascertain the sender is under way,’‘ the DCP said.

Police personnel were stationed at all the gates and the entry and exit points. They checked the premises for any baggage or other stuff that looked suspicious. Members of the district canine squad were deployed at the site. They sniffed their way across various facilities including the passenger lounge, administrative wing, the runway and air control stations.

A police officer said the internet protocol address had indicated that the email had originated from Chennai. “Other activities of the airport were disrupted for a few minutes,’‘ police said. “Several airports across the country have received bomb threats. All of them have been hoax incidents,’‘ the police officer said.

Mr. Thiagarajan gave all the details to the police officers about the incident. A case has been registered in the Marihal police station.

Published - October 20, 2024 03:27 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.