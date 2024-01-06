ADVERTISEMENT

Hoax bomb scare at Gol Gumbaz

January 06, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Gol Gumbaz | Photo Credit: File Photo

Officials at the protected monument of Gol Gumbaz were put into action after receiving an email of a bomb placed on the premises in Vijayapura on Saturday.

The Archeological Survey of India officials alerted the police, who rushed to the monument.

SP Hrishikesh Sonawane also sent members of the district dog squad and bomb squad to Gol Gumbaz.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police evacuated the premises and searched it for any suspicious materials. But it was proved that the threat was a hoax.

The SP said that several such threats were sent from a single email ID to many monuments. “All of them have turned out to be hoaxes. We have taken up the necessary steps as per the standard operating protocol,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US