Hoax bomb scare at Gol Gumbaz

January 06, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Belagavi

Officials at the protected monument of Gol Gumbaz were put into action after receiving an email of a bomb placed on the premises in Vijayapura on Saturday.

The Archeological Survey of India officials alerted the police, who rushed to the monument.

SP Hrishikesh Sonawane also sent members of the district dog squad and bomb squad to Gol Gumbaz.

The police evacuated the premises and searched it for any suspicious materials. But it was proved that the threat was a hoax.

The SP said that several such threats were sent from a single email ID to many monuments. “All of them have turned out to be hoaxes. We have taken up the necessary steps as per the standard operating protocol,” he said.

