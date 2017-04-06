Karnataka

Ho. Srinivasaiah passes away

Gandhian Ho. Srinivasaiah passed away in Bengaluru early on Thursday morning. He was 93.

He headed the Karnataka Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi, an organisation he was associated with for nearly four decades.

His body will be kept at Gandhi Bhavan near Shivananda Circle in Bengaluru where people can pay their last respects.

