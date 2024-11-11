ADVERTISEMENT

HMT forest land denotification: Forest Department issues notice to former and current officers

Published - November 11, 2024 11:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A satellite image of the alleged forest land in possession of HMT in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

The Forest, Ecology, and Environment Department on Monday issued notices to former and current officers for allegedly filing an application before the Supreme Court seeking denotification of forest land under the possession of Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT), without obtaining prior approval from the Forest Minister or the State Cabinet.

ADVERTISEMENT

B. Shivakumar, the department’s under secretary, issued the notices to former Additional Chief Secretary Sandeep Dave, former Principal Secretary Vijayakumar Gogi, and current Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Publicity and ICT) Smita Bijjur and Commissioner (Technical Cell) R. Gokul.

The official sought an explanation regarding the application submitted for de-notification. They purportedly claimed in the application that the Peenya Plantation lands (survey numbers 1 and 2), under the HMT, no longer retained forest characteristics.

On September 24, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre instructed that a notice be issued to these officers for attempting to denotify land valued at thousands of crores by violating regulations. In response, Mr. Dave, Mr. Gogi, Ms. Bijjur, and Mr. Gokul were issued the notice.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The notice warns that failure to provide a satisfactory response within one week will result in disciplinary action, as this constitutes a violation of rules, dereliction of duty, and severe harm to the environment and forest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US