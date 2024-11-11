HMT forest land denotification: Forest Department issues notice to former and current officers

The Forest, Ecology, and Environment Department on Monday issued notices to former and current officers for allegedly filing an application before the Supreme Court seeking denotification of forest land under the possession of Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT), without obtaining prior approval from the Forest Minister or the State Cabinet.

B. Shivakumar, the department’s under secretary, issued the notices to former Additional Chief Secretary Sandeep Dave, former Principal Secretary Vijayakumar Gogi, and current Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Publicity and ICT) Smita Bijjur and Commissioner (Technical Cell) R. Gokul.

The official sought an explanation regarding the application submitted for de-notification. They purportedly claimed in the application that the Peenya Plantation lands (survey numbers 1 and 2), under the HMT, no longer retained forest characteristics.

On September 24, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre instructed that a notice be issued to these officers for attempting to denotify land valued at thousands of crores by violating regulations. In response, Mr. Dave, Mr. Gogi, Ms. Bijjur, and Mr. Gokul were issued the notice.

The notice warns that failure to provide a satisfactory response within one week will result in disciplinary action, as this constitutes a violation of rules, dereliction of duty, and severe harm to the environment and forest.