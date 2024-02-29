H.M. Revanna appointed chairman of guarantees panel

February 29, 2024 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - BENGALURU

Former Minister H.M. Revanna has been appointed chairman of a committee that will monitor the implementation of the five poll guarantee schemes of the Karnataka government.

According to an official communique, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has approved his appointment. He will have a Cabinet rank status.

Congress leaders Meharuz Khan, S.R. Patil, Pushpa Amarnath, and Suraj Hegde have been appointed vice-presidents of the committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister has also cleared the list of chairpersons of 44 boards and corporations. The departments concerned would send appointment orders to these individuals on Thursday, stated the communique.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.