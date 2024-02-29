ADVERTISEMENT

H.M. Revanna appointed chairman of guarantees panel

February 29, 2024 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - BENGALURU 

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister H.M. Revanna has been appointed chairman of a committee that will monitor the implementation of the five poll guarantee schemes of the Karnataka government. 

According to an official communique, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has approved his appointment. He will have a Cabinet rank status. 

Congress leaders Meharuz Khan, S.R. Patil, Pushpa Amarnath, and Suraj Hegde have been appointed vice-presidents of the committee. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister has also cleared the list of chairpersons of 44 boards and corporations. The departments concerned would send appointment orders to these individuals on Thursday, stated the communique. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US