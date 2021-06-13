H.M. Maheshwaraiah, former Vice-Chancellor of CUK, no more

H.M. Maheshwaraiah, linguist and former Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Karnataka (CUK), Kalaburagi, died of post-COVID-19 complications in Dharwad on Sunday. He was 71.

He leaves behind his wife, Rajeshwari Maheshwaraiah, a son and two daughters.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 and had undergone treatment at KIMS. Doctors discharged him two weeks ago. But he developed some post-COVID-19 complications and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dharwad. He failed to respond to treatment, family sources said.

The last rites will be held at the Karnatak University graveyard on Monday.

Born in Hithal village of Shivamogga district, he studied for his Masters degree in Linguistics and Kannada and got a doctorate in Linguistics from Karnatak University, Dharwad.

He worked in the CUK Kannada department for over 30 years, before serving as the Vice-Chancellor.

He had researched on endangered Indian languages and written about ways to preserve them.