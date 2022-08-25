HKES selected as best education society

Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society (HKES) has been selected for the Best Education Society - 2021 award by the Indian Society for Technical Education (ISTE). The award would be presented at the ISTE National Convention scheduled to be held in Goa on Saturday.

In a media release on Thursday, Bhimashankar Bilgundi, president of HKES, expressed happiness for the recognition of quality education offered in the institutions run by the HKES and the medical services offered to general public.

“The PDA College of Engineering run by HKES has maintained the quality of education for the last several years. It has grabbed about 50 patents. It has also established Innovation Cell to encourage the innovative ideas of the students and materialise them,” Mr. Bilgundi said.

Pointing to the healthcare services offered at the M.R. Medical College, Basaveshwar Hospital, Pharmacy and Homeopathic colleges, especially during the public health crisis caused by COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Bilgundi noted that the HKES-run medical institutions had distributed free medicines to over 7 lakh people.