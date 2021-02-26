HKES polls to witness triangular fight

The polls to the Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society (HKES) on Saturday is set to witness a triangular fight among the three panels. The outgoing president Bheemashankar Bilgundi will face off against four-time president Basavaraj Bhimalli and two-time president Shashil G. Namoshi.

Sharabasappa R. Harval of the Bhimalli panel and R.S. Hosgouda of the Namoshi panel is contesting for the post of vice-president, against the outgoing vice-president Shivanand Devarmani of the Bilgundi panel.

Besides the posts of the president and the vice-president, 13 candidates will contest from each panel for the governing council member posts. Members of all three panels have launched vigorous campaigning for the last month.

Mr. Bilgundi is banking on the development works taken up during his three-year tenure as president of the society, including the establishment of a Public school at Bengaluru at a cost of ₹18.81 crore, a library block at a cost of ₹1.35 crore, and a skill laboratory at ₹50 lakh at M.R Medical College, a new building for the Homoeopathy Medical College at a cost of ₹10.85 crore, a cyber security and forensic lab at PDA Engineering College, a separate ITI college building at a cost of ₹2.63 crore, and a residential hostel for women. Besides development activities, the society had generated good revenue over the last three years. In 2018, only a fund of ₹1.65 crore was left in the society’s bank account and now it has got a balance of ₹35.2 crore.

While Mr. Bhimalli and Mr. Namoshi are highlighting the development works taken up during their respective period and they are promising transparency and good administration.

Of the total 1,591 votes, nearly 300 voters are in Yadgir, Raichur, and Bidar districts.

The election would be held in Poojya Doddappa Appa College of Engineering on Saturday and results will be declared on Sunday.