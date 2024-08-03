HKES celebrates 103rd birth anniversary of Mahadevappa Rampure

MLC and president of Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society (HKES) Shashil G. Namoshi commended the late Mahadevappa Y. Rampure, founder of HKES, for his contributions to the region and said that Rampure was the father of educational revolution in Kalyana Karnataka region.

Mr. Namoshi was addressing the gathering during the 103rd birth anniversary celebrations of Rampure. He said that the educationist was a visionary leader and played a key role in establishing higher education institutions in the region. Establishing Engineering College and Medical College in this backward region six decades ago with the help of donors is a testament to his vision and perseverance. Mr. Namoshi expressed pride for being an alumnus of the esteemed institution.

He said that the government has allotted land for HKES at Sadashivanagar in Bengaluru, where the society has established a National Public School. Mr. Namoshi reiterated that the society was committed to providing quality education.

The teaching and non-teaching staff and retired employees of the institutions were felicitated.

