HKCCI urges Nirmala to consider demands from Kalyana Karnataka

HKCCI president Amarnath C. Patil addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi.

KALABURAGI

29 January 2021 00:33 IST

Hyderabad Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HKCCI) has written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urging her to incorporate the demands concerning Kalyana Karnataka region in the forthcoming Union Budget for 2021-22.

HKCCI president Amarnath C. Patil and secretary Shashikanth B. Patil, addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, urged the Union government to take steps for the effective implementation of Article 371(J) of the Constitution accorded to Kalyana Karnataka region and extend reservation benefits in education, employment and basic infrastructure on the lines of Vidharba in Maharashtra. The implementation of schemes under special status for the region was not up to the mark. Even after allocation of huge funds in the last seven years, there was no development, he said.

HKCCI also demanded that the Union government announce Central assistance to KKRDB in the Budget. The Union government has provided funding to Telangana and Vidharba region which have special status and also increased assistance to North-Eastern States by 21%.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Patil also sought the establishment of an IT Park and a Textile Park in Kalaburagi, which have the potential to remove poverty by affording employment opportunities. Expressing discontent over the non-implementation of the National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) and the Kalaburagi Railway Division, Mr. Patil said that both the projects were sanctioned in 2013.

Mr. Patil accused the State government of not submitting a proposal to the Centre for final approval of the project even after conducting a techno-economic feasibility survey of the project. He demanded that the State government submit a proposal for final approval to establish NIMZ.

The government should establish a Skill Development University in the Kalyana Karnataka region; this would help in removing poverty. Mr. Patil demanded that the State government submit a proposal to the Centre seeking sanction for establishing a Green Energy Corridor in Kalaburagi district and to release an assistance of ₹ 800 crore for the purpose.