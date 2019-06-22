HKCCI tells CM to not just listen to problems, but also act on them

Welcoming Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who is scheduled to arrive in Herur (B) for his ‘grama vaastavya’ (village stay) programme on Saturday, the Hyderabad Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HKCCI) has placed a dozen demands concerning trade and commerce in the region.

In a release, Amarnath C. Patil and Shashikanth B. Patil, president and secretary of the trade body, have urged the Chief Minister to not just listen to people’s problems and receive memoranda, but to focus on implementing his assurances and redressing grievances.

They also sought a separate Secretariat to implement initiatives under Article 371(J) of the Constitution that grants special status to Hyderabad Karnataka.

They pointed to the manpower hurdles in implementing projects taken up by the Hyderabad Karnataka Regional Development Board (HKRDB) and said a considerable amount of funds remains unutilised.

The trade body’s second demand is taking forward the promised National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) in Kalaburagi. The Union government had sanctioned the project in 2013 and the State government had, in turn, identified around 12,000 acres in Chittapur taluk.

“The Union government has hiked funding to northeastern States by 21% for their development. We, therefore, request our Chief Minister to seek funding from the Union government on those lines to establish an NIMZ at Kalaburagi. If the government doesn’t provide the required funds, we request the State to finance this on its own,” they said.

Airport and other issues

The trade body also raised the issue of the recently constructed Kalaburagi airport that has remained non-operational. The airport is not open for public use owing to technical formalities with the Airports Authority of India and the Director-General of Civil Aviation.

Some of the other demands are a permanent solution to the drinking water problem in Kalaburagi, addressing law and order, and construction of an independent building and upgrading Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Kalaburagi city.