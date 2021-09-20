HKCCI seeks modification in night curfew order

Hyderabad Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HKCCI), a body of industrialists and traders from the region, has demanded that the government modify the night curfew order so as to facilitate business activities in the district between 5 a.m. and 11 p.m.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary to the government, HKCCI president Prashant S. Manakar and secretary Sharanabasappa M. Pappa noted that new cases of COVID-19 has come down drastically in the district, while night curfew imposed as a measure to contain the spread of the pandemic has hit business activities that were already crumbling under the weight of series of lockdowns and weekend restrictions since February 2020.

“Unlike in other districts, the situation in Kalaburagi district is not that alarming. As on September 16, there were only six new cases in the district and that there are a total of 73 positive cases in home isolation. All the districts in North Karnataka, including Kalaburagi, have reported new cases in single digits or there have been zero cases in the last week. The imposition of night curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. will directly hit businesses which are already crumbling under the weight of a series of lockdowns and weekend lockdowns. The hotel industry and bars and restaurants get a major chunk of their daily business usually in the night, after 9 p.m.,” they said, while demanding relaxation to carry out business between 5 a.m. and 11 p.m.