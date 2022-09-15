HKCCI renamed KKCCI

Staff Reporter KALABURAGI
September 15, 2022 20:17 IST

The Hyderabad Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HKCCI) will be renamed as Kalyana Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCI) on Kalyana Karnataka 75th Swatantra Mahotsava (Kalyana Karnataka Liberation Day) on September 17.

HKCCI president Prashant Mankar and its secretary Sharnbasappa Pappa addressing a press conference here on Thursday said that the decision to rename was presented and approved at the annual general body meeting of the HKCCI.

The Managing Committee and the General Body of the chamber have passed the bylaws providing for renaming of the chamber as “Kalyana Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry”, and the chamber has taken the consent of all the 3,400-plus members, Mr. Pappa added.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the renamed Kalyana Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry on September 17. Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Murugesh Nirani, Minister for Large and Medium Industries, Basawaraj Patil Sedam, Chairman for Kalyana Karnataka Human Resources, Agriculture and Cultural Association would be the chief guests.

