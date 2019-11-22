HKCCI pours out woes of industries before Shettar

Expressing discontent over the indifference of the successive governments to developing the backward Kalyana Karnataka region, Hyderabad Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HKCCI) president Amarnath C. Patil appealed to Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar to focus on implementing the long-pending industrial projects sanctioned for the region.

Grabbing an opportunity during the interaction meeting with the Minister at the HKCCI office here on Friday, Mr. Patil listed out a number of projects that were sanctioned for the region and later put on hold, without any efforts to implement them.

The interaction meeting was jointly organised by HKCCI, a body of industrialists and traders of the region, and Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA).

“Two National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) projects were sanctioned for the State — one for Tumakuru and the other for Kalaburagi. While the Tumakuru project was successfully implemented, the Kalaburagi project was simply neglected even after over 12,500 acres of land were identified in Chittapur taluk for it. If this is implemented, it would attract investments on a large scale and generate around 2.6 lakh jobs. No government is interested in implementing the project that would be crucial in the development of the backward region,” he said and appealed to the Minister to show political will to implement the project.

Referring to the Union government’s special financial assistance to those backward States and regions that enjoy Special Status under various Clauses of Article 371 of the Constitution, Mr. Patil made it a point to ask the Minister why the Union government was not coming forward to extend similar assistance to backward Kalyana Karnataka region that enjoys Special Status under Clause J of the Article 371 of the Constitution.

He urged the Minister to sanction Special Economic Zones across the region so that foreign and domestic investments could be attracted. He demanded that the State government classify the dal industry as an agro-based industry.

“Kalaburagi is known for its tur dal industry that thrives on the red gram produced on a large scale in the region. Due to various reasons, including government policies, both the red gram producing farmers and the dal industry are reeling under severe crisis. The government needs to rescue the crisis-ridden dal industry and farmers by taking appropriate steps such as declaring it as an agro-based industry to make it eligible for credit at 4 % interest and including red gram in the Price Deficiency Payment Scheme — PDPS (Bhavantar Yojna),” he said.

KASSIA president R. Raju held that land rates currently fixed for industrial plots in the Nandur-Kesaratagi Industrial Area by Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board was not reasonable and scientific and stressed the need for resolving the issue of rationalisation of pricing policy. He also appealed to the Minister for redefining the term LT power connection for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises units with higher HP capacity.

Mr. Shettar, while terming Kalyana Karnataka region “an exploited area”, promised to strive for the development of industries in the region.

“I will tour all the districts in the region and try to understand the issues in the way of industrial expansion. My Ministry is working on forming Area Specific Industry Authority to take care of the development of industries in specific regions. I will take the matter of application of PDPS to red gram to the Cabinet and try to take a positive decision. I will also take up the issue of establishment of the Kalaburagi Railway Division with Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi,” he said.