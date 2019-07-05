HKCCI disappointed as proposals for Hyderabad Karnataka not considered

While upholding certain development and taxation proposals in the Union Budget presented on Friday, the Hyderabad Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HKCCI) expressed disappointment after its proposals concerning Hyderabad Karnataka were not considered.

Amarnath C. Patil, Shashikanth B. Patil and C.A. Gurudev Desai, president, secretary, and treasurer respectively, said that Hyderabad Karnataka was completely neglected in the Budget. The trade body had put forward 14 demands, most of them concerning the development of Hyderabad Karnataka, to be considered in the Budget.

Among them were a special Central grant for Hyderabad Karnataka under Article 371(J) of the Constitution, budgetary allocation for National Investment and Manufacturing Zones (NIMZ) sanctioned to Kalaburagi, setting up an All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Kalaburagi, budgetary allocation to Kalaburagi Railway Division which was sanctioned in 2013. None of the demands were considered in the Budget.

“We had sought a decrease in the tax rate from 30% to 25% for partnership firms. We had also requested to increase the disallowances of expenses under Section 40A (3) of the Income Tax Act from ₹10,000 to ₹50,000 as it could help trade and commerce. It is unfortunate that none of our proposals was considered,” Mr. Amarnath C. Patil, president of HKCCI, told The Hindu.