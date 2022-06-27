HKCCI demands withdrawal of cases filed against traders in Kalaburagi during COVID-19

The trade body also demanded the govt. to come up with an industrial policy specific to Kalyana Karnataka along the lines of one in force for North Eastern Region of India

Hyderabad Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HKCCI) demanded the government to withdraw police cases filed against the traders for allegedly violating COVID-19 guidelines.

In a memorandum submitted to Heavy and Medium Industry Minister and Kalaburagi In-charge Murugesh Nirani on Saturday, Prashant S. Manakar and Sharanabasappa M. Pappa, president and secretary of the trade body, noted that the police cases filed against the traders was affecting the business activities.

“The number of cases filed against the traders in Kalaburagi during the COVID-19 is very high as compared to other cities in Karnataka. I request the government to withdraw the cases and pave the way for smooth business activities,” Mr. Pappa told The Hindu.

The trade body also demanded the government to come up with an industrial policy specific to Kalyana Karnataka along the lines of one in force for North Eastern Region of India.

“We strongly believe that the Karnataka Industrial Policy has no teeth to industrialise Kalyana Karnataka. There is a dire need of having a Kalyan Karnataka-specific industrial policy as recommended by the Dr. Nanjundappa Committee. It can help the region to attract investments by offering incentives and concessions. Kalyan Karnataka is a backward region and Special Status is accorded to it under Article 371 (J) of the Constitution. Similarly placed special regions like Vidharbha in Maharashtra have special industrial schemes for the industrial expansion. The Union Government has come up with a specific industrial policy for the North-Eastern region. We demand similar one for Kalyana Karnataka,” Mr. Pappa said.

Other demands listed in the memorandum included the establishment of a mega textile park at Nadisinnur, Ferozabad and Honnakiranagi villages near Kalaburagi city, the establishment of a jewellery park in Kalaburagi, measures to address traffic issues in the market area, the establishment of a tourism circuit in the region, announcement of Akrama Sakrama scheme for the regularisation of unauthorised constructions in Kalaburagi Municipal Corporation limits and revival of Vision-2050 initiative.